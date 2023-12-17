Brian T. Finnegan Sells 7,500 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

