Brian T. Finnegan Sells 7,500 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance
NYSE:BRX opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 92.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.
