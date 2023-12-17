Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Short Interest Up 21.6% in November

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 69,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Up 4.2 %

DRUG opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

Institutional Trading of Bright Minds Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 515,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 66,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

