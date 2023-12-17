Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Target Price at C$162.88

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$162.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSY shares. Desjardins increased their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$157.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 27.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$87.00 and a 52-week high of C$164.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$125.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$120.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$321.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.67 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.5794183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

