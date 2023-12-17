Brokerages Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) PT at $258.07

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of PODD opened at $206.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. Insulet has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.62 and its 200-day moving average is $211.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter worth approximately $4,386,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Insulet by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Insulet by 689.8% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $14,897,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

