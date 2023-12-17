Brokerages Set IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $741,767.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,071.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,753,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the second quarter worth about $28,845,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IonQ by 485.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,999 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IonQ by 8,179.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 2.28. IonQ has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $21.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

