Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) PT at GBX 318.57

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.57 ($4.00).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWG. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.52) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.64) to GBX 320 ($4.02) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised shares of NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 315 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.14) in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 280 ($3.51) in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, October 16th.

NWG stock opened at GBX 221.20 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 208.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 228.40. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.93). The firm has a market cap of £19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

