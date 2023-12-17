Brokerages Set Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT at C$9.67

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.05.

NXR.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

TSE NXR.UN opened at C$7.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.75. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$6.08 and a one year high of C$11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.57%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

