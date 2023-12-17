Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target at $15.70

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 484.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

