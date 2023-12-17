Brokerages Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Target Price at $153.07

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.07.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Insider Transactions at Target

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 2.0 %

TGT stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Target

(Get Free Report

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.