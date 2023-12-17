Brokerages Set Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) PT at $9.57

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 209.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 83,645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 198.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 134,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 47,279 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.90 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.11%.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

