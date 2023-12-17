Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Sells 562,500 Shares

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BN stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -933.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BN shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

