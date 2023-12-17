BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Simon Lowth Sells 160,000 Shares

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lowth sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.57), for a total value of £200,000 ($251,067.03).
BT Group – CLASS A Stock Down 2.7 %
BT.A opened at GBX 125 ($1.57) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 109.40 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.49 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.91.
BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile
