BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Simon Lowth Sells 160,000 Shares

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lowth sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.57), for a total value of £200,000 ($251,067.03).

BT Group – CLASS A Stock Down 2.7 %

BT.A opened at GBX 125 ($1.57) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 109.40 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.49 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.91.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

