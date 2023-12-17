Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Shares of BLDR opened at $162.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.30 and a 200 day moving average of $131.97. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $170.76.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,516,000 after buying an additional 874,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

