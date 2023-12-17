Burt W. Podbere Sells 30,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $260.08 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $260.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,333.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.33.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

