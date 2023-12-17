Burt W. Podbere Sells 30,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.9 %
CrowdStrike stock opened at $260.08 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $260.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,333.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.40.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Analyst Ratings Changes
CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Social Media
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.