Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,553 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

