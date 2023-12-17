C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

C4X Discovery stock opened at GBX 8.30 ($0.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 9.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.63. C4X Discovery has a 12 month low of GBX 7.63 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 22 ($0.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.94 million, a PE ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 0.37.

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

