CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CAMP. Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $0.29 on Friday. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.12.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 198,983 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,183,023 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 963,594 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

