California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives $63.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. California Resources has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.16 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

