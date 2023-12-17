Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $35.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. Cameco has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $46.76.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cameco by 1,049.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Cameco by 291.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth $32,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

