Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 145 ($1.82) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.26) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 135 ($1.69).

HOC stock opened at GBX 100.10 ($1.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 60.50 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 118 ($1.48). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.20. The company has a market capitalization of £514.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2,002.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

