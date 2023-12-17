Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 145 ($1.82) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.26) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 135 ($1.69).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOC
Hochschild Mining Stock Performance
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.