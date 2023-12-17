Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $117.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.21.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $120.39 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

