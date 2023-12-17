Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 31,361 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.4% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $304,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 221,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.5% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 107,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

