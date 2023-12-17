Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $811,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Tesla by 64.6% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $805.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.87 and its 200-day moving average is $246.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

