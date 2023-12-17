Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $152.74 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average of $158.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

