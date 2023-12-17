Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 2.1 %

CAH opened at $100.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average is $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 164.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

