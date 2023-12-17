CARGO Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRGX) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 20th

CARGO Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 20th. CARGO Therapeutics had issued 18,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $281,250,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During CARGO Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRGX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. CARGO Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.95.

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,912,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,692,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

