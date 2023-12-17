Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stock Position Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7,775.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,418,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,172 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $77,489,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,087,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.08.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Get Our Latest Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.