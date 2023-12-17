Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $74.22 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $83.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

