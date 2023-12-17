Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 733 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

PEP stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.79.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

