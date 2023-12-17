Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 12,137 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $473.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $475.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.70.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.