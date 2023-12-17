Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) Insider Sells A$11,400,000.00 in Stock

Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA – Get Free Report) insider William O’Keeffe sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.60 ($5.00), for a total value of A$11,400,000.00 ($7,500,000.00).

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Champion Iron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, November 5th. Champion Iron’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

