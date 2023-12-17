Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) Insider Sells A$11,400,000.00 in Stock

Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA – Get Free Report) insider William O’Keeffe sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.60 ($5.00), for a total value of A$11,400,000.00 ($7,500,000.00).
Champion Iron Stock Performance
Champion Iron Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, November 5th. Champion Iron’s payout ratio is 46.81%.
About Champion Iron
