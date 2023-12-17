Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.77.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

NYSE:CRL opened at $230.81 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, 2Xideas AG raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 58,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

