Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $531.12 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $537.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

