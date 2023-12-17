Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $86.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.18.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.57.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,272,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 27.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $7,176,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

