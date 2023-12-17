Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.19, but opened at $21.13. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chewy shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 2,074,620 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Trading Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,052.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

