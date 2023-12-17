Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $258.03 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $473.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

