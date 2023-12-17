CIBC Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$18.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.13.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$10.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.27. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.4614695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. 19.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

