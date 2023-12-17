CIBC Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$126.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$113.25.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$101.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$112.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4433541 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

In related news, Director Matthew Paull bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. In other news, Director Matthew Paull acquired 3,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

