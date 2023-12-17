CIBC Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.75

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.77.

Shares of CS opened at C$6.48 on Thursday. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$7.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of C$432.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.5624422 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. Company insiders own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

