Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) CEO Purchases $5,470,992.06 in Stock

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) CEO Rory B. Riggs purchased 517,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,470,992.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,622,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,165,997.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Cibus Trading Up 8.5 %
CBUS opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $255.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.84. Cibus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $38.85.
Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 7,056.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cibus, Inc. will post -7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cibus
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Cibus in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBUS
Cibus Company Profile
Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cibus
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Esports
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.