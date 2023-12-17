Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) CEO Purchases $5,470,992.06 in Stock

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) CEO Rory B. Riggs purchased 517,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,470,992.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,622,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,165,997.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cibus Trading Up 8.5 %

CBUS opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $255.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.84. Cibus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 7,056.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cibus, Inc. will post -7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cibus in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cibus in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cibus in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cibus by 1,987.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Cibus in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Cibus in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

