CIC Wealth LLC Sells 159 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $373.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.75. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

