Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.43.

Ciena Trading Down 2.4 %

CIEN opened at $43.49 on Friday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $193,094.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,664,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,921 shares of company stock worth $1,035,793. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 63.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

