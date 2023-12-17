Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.61 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.