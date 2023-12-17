Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTSH. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.81.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

CTSH opened at $76.17 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after buying an additional 473,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,196,547,000 after buying an additional 4,365,493 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,075,866,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after buying an additional 1,633,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.