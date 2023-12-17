Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.