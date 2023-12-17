Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.65.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,373,000 after acquiring an additional 292,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 115,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

