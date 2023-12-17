Community Bank of Raymore Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 78,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in Apple by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $197.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

