Comparing C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) & Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY – Get Free Report) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C&C Group and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&C Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $59.58 billion 1.82 $5.97 billion $3.12 20.04

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than C&C Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&C Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for C&C Group and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus price target of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.98%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is more favorable than C&C Group.

Profitability

This table compares C&C Group and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&C Group N/A N/A N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 10.56% 14.94% 6.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats C&C Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks. C&C Group plc was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

