Comparing Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries and Japan Airlines are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Japan Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Techtronic Industries $13.25 billion 1.56 $1.08 billion N/A N/A Japan Airlines $10.18 billion N/A $257.79 million $0.80 12.29

Techtronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Airlines.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A Japan Airlines 6.21% 11.16% 3.78%

Dividends

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Japan Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Japan Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Japan Airlines pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Techtronic Industries and Japan Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Techtronic Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Japan Airlines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Techtronic Industries beats Japan Airlines on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company also provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers; and offers inspection services. It serves Do-It-Yourself /Consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. Techtronic Industries Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

