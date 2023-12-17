Comparing Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rigetti Computing and Identiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A Identiv 0 0 1 0 3.00

Identiv has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.45%. Given Identiv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Identiv is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A Identiv -3.05% -4.76% -3.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Identiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Identiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $14.69 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Identiv $116.40 million 1.49 -$390,000.00 ($0.20) -37.30

Rigetti Computing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Identiv.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Identiv shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Identiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Identiv beats Rigetti Computing on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing



Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Identiv



Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security. The Premises segment provides solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, and apartment buildings. The company sells its products through dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

